Ex-Congress Leader Claims Pressure to Defame Uttarakhand CM
Acharya Pramod Krishnam accused Congress leadership of pressuring him to criticize Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Despite demands, Krishnam refused to disparage Dhami, whom he described as a "saint." This stance reportedly displeased Congress leaders in Delhi, adding tension between Krishnam and the party leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-11-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 23:51 IST
Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam made a startling revelation on Thursday, alleging that the party leadership had urged him to publicly criticize Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.
Speaking at a book launch event on CM Dhami at Raj Bhavan, Krishnam stated he refused to make derogatory remarks about Dhami, believing it was against his principles to speak ill of someone he considered a "saint."
Krishnam claimed that his refusal angered top Congress figures in Delhi, who even asked him to retract his praise of Dhami, underscoring internal tensions within the party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
