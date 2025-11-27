Left Menu

Ex-Congress Leader Claims Pressure to Defame Uttarakhand CM

Acharya Pramod Krishnam accused Congress leadership of pressuring him to criticize Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. Despite demands, Krishnam refused to disparage Dhami, whom he described as a "saint." This stance reportedly displeased Congress leaders in Delhi, adding tension between Krishnam and the party leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-11-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 23:51 IST
Ex-Congress Leader Claims Pressure to Defame Uttarakhand CM
Acharya Pramod Krishnam
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam made a startling revelation on Thursday, alleging that the party leadership had urged him to publicly criticize Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Speaking at a book launch event on CM Dhami at Raj Bhavan, Krishnam stated he refused to make derogatory remarks about Dhami, believing it was against his principles to speak ill of someone he considered a "saint."

Krishnam claimed that his refusal angered top Congress figures in Delhi, who even asked him to retract his praise of Dhami, underscoring internal tensions within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Gamble: A New Chapter Unfolds

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Gamble: A New Chapter Unfolds

 Global
2
Anchorage Area Shaken by 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake

Anchorage Area Shaken by 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake

 Global
3
Inferno in Tai Po: Tragedy Strikes Hong Kong

Inferno in Tai Po: Tragedy Strikes Hong Kong

 Global
4
Canada's Climate Deal: Balancing Energy and Environment

Canada's Climate Deal: Balancing Energy and Environment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025