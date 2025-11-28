Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Unyielding Stance on Ukrainian Territory

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will not concede any land to Russia to secure peace, as stated by his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, during an interview with the Atlantic magazine. Yermak emphasized that as long as Zelenskiy leads, Ukraine will not relinquish any territory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-11-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 28-11-2025 02:21 IST
In a resolute declaration, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remains steadfast in his refusal to cede any Ukrainian territory to Russia, according to his chief of staff, Andriy Yermak.

Yermak revealed this unwavering stance on national integrity during an interview with the U.S. publication, the Atlantic, released on Thursday.

Yermak asserted, 'As long as Zelenskiy is president, no one should count on us giving up territory. He will not sign away territory,' underscoring the president's commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty.

