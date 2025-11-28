US Excludes South Africa from G20: Modi's Diplomatic Challenge

US President Donald Trump has declared that South Africa will not be participating in the 2026 G20 summit in Miami, sparking diplomatic tensions. Citing the alleged mistreatment of a US representative at this year's summit, Trump stated the country would cease receiving payments and subsidies from the US.

The Indian Congress expressed concerns and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's response to the exclusion, given his proclaimed role as a supporter of Africa and the Global South. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasized the importance of South Africa in the G20 due to its economic stature in Africa.

The decision came after South Africa's refusal to adhere to Trump's demands to delegate hosting duties to a US representative. The incident adds a new layer to US-South Africa relations, complicating diplomatic engagements moving forward.