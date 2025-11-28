Telangana's Vision 2047: Empowering BCs for a Brighter Future

Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has called on officials to integrate comprehensive educational, economic, and social empowerment measures for the Backward Classes (BCs) in the state's 'TelanganaRising 2047' vision document. The state's ambition is to empower this key community sector through strategic initiatives.

In a recent review meeting, Minister Prabhakar emphasized the importance of BCs excelling in innovation and skill development to contribute significantly to the state's growth. Strengthening social welfare institutions and hostels is crucial to enhancing educational standards for students, as highlighted in an official release.

The Telangana government is setting the stage for the 'TelanganaRising Global Summit' on December 8 and 9, aiming to attract investments, exhibit two years of achievements, and unveil its long-term vision. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has tasked officials with organizing a grand event to celebrate the Congress government's successes.