Nitin Nabin Set to Ascend as BJP's Next President

BJP national working president, Nitin Nabin, is preparing to file his nomination for the party chief's position, sources revealed. The move marks a significant generational shift within the ruling party.

Nabin, a seasoned MLA from Bihar, is expected to be elected unopposed, with minimal competition anticipated. His nomination will be submitted on January 19 at the BJP headquarters.

Having served twice as a minister in Bihar, Nabin is seen as a dynamic leader with deep ideological roots and organizational commitment, continuing the legacy of his late father, a former BJP veteran.

(With inputs from agencies.)