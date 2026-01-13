Nitin Nabin Set to Ascend as BJP's Next President
BJP national working president, Nitin Nabin, is poised to file his nomination for the party chief post next week. As a five-time MLA from Bihar, Nabin is expected to be elected unopposed, signaling a generational shift. The election is set for January 19 at the BJP headquarters.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:39 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:39 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP national working president, Nitin Nabin, is preparing to file his nomination for the party chief's position, sources revealed. The move marks a significant generational shift within the ruling party.
Nabin, a seasoned MLA from Bihar, is expected to be elected unopposed, with minimal competition anticipated. His nomination will be submitted on January 19 at the BJP headquarters.
Having served twice as a minister in Bihar, Nabin is seen as a dynamic leader with deep ideological roots and organizational commitment, continuing the legacy of his late father, a former BJP veteran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chhaya Mishra: Championing Legal Oversight for Bihar's Temples
Bihar's Landmark Move: Property Registration for Elderly at Doorsteps
Controversy in Goa Assembly: AAP MLA's Remarks on RSS Stir Heated Debate
Political Feast: Tej Pratap Yadav's Surprise Appearance Stirs Bihar's Political Scene
Sexual assault case: Kerala court grants custody of expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil to police for 3 days.