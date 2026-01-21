MNS Support Shifts Political Dynamics in Kalyan Dombivli

In a significant political development in Maharashtra's Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, five corporators from Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have shifted their support to Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, which is currently allied with the BJP. The move is seen as a step toward ensuring political stability and efficient functioning within the civic body.

The alliance, now reinforced by the MNS's support, presents a political challenge to Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT), with whom the MNS contested the recent January municipal elections. This shift occurs as the region prepares for the upcoming mayoral elections, slated for January 22.

In response to queries about this new political equation, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde acknowledged the support but stressed that the alliance is aimed at broader stability and development goals. The integration of the MNS into this alliance is expected to impact not only the KDMC but also the political dynamics in neighboring municipalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)