Political Shifts in Tamil Nadu: Key Figures Make New Alliances
Amid shifting political alliances in Tamil Nadu, R Vaithilingam, a former AIADMK minister, joined the ruling DMK, while AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran returned to the NDA. Vaithilingam's move signifies a further erosion of support for O Paneerselvam, as key figures realign ahead of assembly polls.
In a significant political development ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, former AIADMK minister R Vaithilingam has aligned himself with the ruling DMK. Vaithilingam, once a loyalist of former Chief Minister O Paneerselvam, joined the DMK in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday.
Simultaneously, TTV Dhinakaran, the chief of AMMK, has rejoined the NDA, marking a notable political realignment. Dhinakaran's return is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the NDA's presence in Tamil Nadu, with the AIADMK being a central ally. This shift comes ahead of a planned demonstration of unity at a major rally.
The reorientation of political alliances underscores the dynamic nature of Tamil Nadu politics, with Vaithilingam's decision further isolating Paneerselvam. Dhinakaran expressed a focus on collective public welfare, while BJP leaders emphasized collaboration to overcome the DMK-led alliance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
