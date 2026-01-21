Political Shifts in Tamil Nadu: Key Figures Make New Alliances

In a significant political development ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, former AIADMK minister R Vaithilingam has aligned himself with the ruling DMK. Vaithilingam, once a loyalist of former Chief Minister O Paneerselvam, joined the DMK in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday.

Simultaneously, TTV Dhinakaran, the chief of AMMK, has rejoined the NDA, marking a notable political realignment. Dhinakaran's return is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the NDA's presence in Tamil Nadu, with the AIADMK being a central ally. This shift comes ahead of a planned demonstration of unity at a major rally.

The reorientation of political alliances underscores the dynamic nature of Tamil Nadu politics, with Vaithilingam's decision further isolating Paneerselvam. Dhinakaran expressed a focus on collective public welfare, while BJP leaders emphasized collaboration to overcome the DMK-led alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)