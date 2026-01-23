Political Chaos: Uproar in Karnataka Legislative Over Alleged Governor Insult
The Karnataka Legislative Council witnessed chaos following an alleged insult to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot by Congress MLC B K Hariprasad. The BJP demanded punishment for Hariprasad, while the Congress defended him. The dispute led to an adjournment without resolution over the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-01-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka Legislative Council descended into chaos following accusations of an insult directed at Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot by Congress MLC B K Hariprasad. Tensions flared as political factions clashed in the session.
Hariprasad allegedly obstructed Gehlot's exit and, along with other Congress legislators, attempted to 'gherao' him post his address, prompting BJP MLCs to demand his suspension for disrespect and unruly conduct.
The chairperson called for calm, unsuccessfully, as both sides exchanged allegations. The session was ultimately adjourned amidst calls for disciplinary action against Hariprasad, pending a report on the incident.
ALSO READ
Internal Tensions Surface as Shashi Tharoor Skips Congress Strategy Meet
In Thiruvananthapuram, PM Modi attacks Congress, calls it MMC—Muslim League Maoist Congress.
Vietnam's Communist Party Charts Future Path at Key Congress
Congress Blocks Resolution Limiting Trump's Actions in Venezuela
Uttarakhand Congress MLA's Son Allegedly Orchestrates Own Attack