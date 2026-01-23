Political Chaos: Uproar in Karnataka Legislative Over Alleged Governor Insult

The Karnataka Legislative Council descended into chaos following accusations of an insult directed at Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot by Congress MLC B K Hariprasad. Tensions flared as political factions clashed in the session.

Hariprasad allegedly obstructed Gehlot's exit and, along with other Congress legislators, attempted to 'gherao' him post his address, prompting BJP MLCs to demand his suspension for disrespect and unruly conduct.

The chairperson called for calm, unsuccessfully, as both sides exchanged allegations. The session was ultimately adjourned amidst calls for disciplinary action against Hariprasad, pending a report on the incident.