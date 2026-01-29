Kerala's Visionary Budget: Progress, Welfare, and Resilience

The new budget for Kerala, presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, underscores a people-oriented agenda with equal focus on development and social welfare. Vijayan emphasized the state's decade-long efforts to transform into a modern middle-income society, drawing on principles from the 14th Five-Year Plan.

He highlighted the government's achievements, such as national highway updates and the Vizhinjam port project expansion. The budget also boosts honorariums for ASHA and anganwadi workers and provides DA and DR payments to employees and pensioners, showing a sustained commitment to welfare.

The budget addresses educational and employment initiatives, introducing free undergraduate education and a significant employment guarantee fund. Vijayan stressed the budget's political stance against central policies perceived to threaten state autonomy and financial health, underscoring Kerala's enduring fiscal resilience.

