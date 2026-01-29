Left Menu

Kerala's Visionary Budget: Progress, Welfare, and Resilience

The Kerala budget emphasizes comprehensive development and social welfare. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan outlines plans to build a middle-income society through a welfare state and economic growth. Key features include major infrastructure projects, enhanced welfare measures, education support, and resistance to central financial constraints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:07 IST
Kerala's Visionary Budget: Progress, Welfare, and Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The new budget for Kerala, presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, underscores a people-oriented agenda with equal focus on development and social welfare. Vijayan emphasized the state's decade-long efforts to transform into a modern middle-income society, drawing on principles from the 14th Five-Year Plan.

He highlighted the government's achievements, such as national highway updates and the Vizhinjam port project expansion. The budget also boosts honorariums for ASHA and anganwadi workers and provides DA and DR payments to employees and pensioners, showing a sustained commitment to welfare.

The budget addresses educational and employment initiatives, introducing free undergraduate education and a significant employment guarantee fund. Vijayan stressed the budget's political stance against central policies perceived to threaten state autonomy and financial health, underscoring Kerala's enduring fiscal resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026