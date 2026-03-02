Left Menu

Hezbollah's Reckless Escalation Spurs Lebanese Exodus

Amidst escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, Lebanese civilians fled to Beirut, seeking refuge, as Lebanon's government condemned Hezbollah's military actions as illegal. With highways congested, families sought shelter in schools, while the government's firm stance against Hezbollah marks a significant political shift in Lebanon's internal dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have led to a significant exodus of Lebanese civilians. Residents from Lebanon's south and Beirut's southern suburbs fled to the capital on Monday, seeking refuge in makeshift shelters, amid deadly Israeli strikes.

At least 31 individuals were killed and 149 wounded following the renewed conflict. Hezbollah's launch of missiles across the border for the first time in over a year prompted an immediate and deadly Israeli response, marking this as the most aggressive exchange in more than a year.

Hezbollah's actions have been met with strong condemnation from Lebanon's government, labeling the group's military activities as illegal and demanding disarmament. Lebanon's Prime Minister stated only the state should control decisions about war and peace, highlighting Hezbollah's dual role as both a political party and militant group.

(With inputs from agencies.)

