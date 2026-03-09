Left Menu

Global Arms Trade: A Shifting Landscape

From 2021 to 2025, India became the second-largest arms importer, primarily sourcing from Russia, while Ukraine was the top. The U.S. leads in exports, and Europe's imports soared due to geopolitical tensions, marking significant shifts in global arms trade dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 20:08 IST
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) has released a new report highlighting changes in global arms trade from 2021 to 2025. India stands as the second-largest importer of military hardware, primarily sourcing from Russia, accounting for 40 percent of its imports, though this is a decrease from previous years.

Significant shifts are evident as China exits the top 10 importers list for the first time since the early 1990s, thanks to its increased domestic production. Meanwhile, Ukraine leads as the largest arms importer due to receiving 9.7 percent of all transfers during this period. Europe's imports have seen a dramatic surge, tripling in volume.

The United States has reinforced its position as the leading arms exporter, responsible for 42 percent of global transfers, driven by advanced capabilities and strategic alliances. This complex landscape is influenced by ongoing tensions in regions such as Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East, which continue to fuel these arms flows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

