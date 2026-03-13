Unveiling Unity: Sasikala's New Party on the Rise

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala has launched a new political party named All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. The announcement was made on February 24, marking the 74th birth anniversary of the late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, showcasing both remembrance and new beginnings.

The party's symbol, a coconut grove, signifies unity, reflecting Sasikala's commitment to collective political action. She stressed the importance of alliances, expressing openness to collaborate with like-minded parties for the upcoming Assembly elections, setting her strategy apart from those choosing to contest solo.

Highlighting a Tamil proverb about unity, Sasikala stated, 'A single tree does not make a grove,' reinforcing her belief in cooperative politics. Believing in the wisdom of the Tamil Nadu electorate, Sasikala conveyed confidence in a favorable outcome during the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)