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Empowering Assam: Modi Ends Historic Injustice for Tea Garden Workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally, announcing land rights for tea garden workers in Assam, a move he claims ends a 'historic injustice.' Modi criticized the previous Congress-led government for neglecting these workers. He also highlighted Assam's development as a model for northeastern states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 13-03-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 19:00 IST
Empowering Assam: Modi Ends Historic Injustice for Tea Garden Workers
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a significant move by the BJP-led government, offering land rights to tea garden workers in Assam, which he described as an end to a 'historic injustice.' This initiative will benefit 28,241 families, addressing long-standing issues faced by the community.

During the rally, Modi criticized the Congress party, accusing it of ignoring the needs of tea garden workers during its rule. Modi personally handed over land ownership certificates to three families, symbolizing the beginning of broader reform efforts in Assam.

Highlighting Assam's recent progress under the BJP, Modi expressed hopes for similar development in West Bengal. He emphasized the government's resilience against global challenges like COVID-19 and wars, showcasing the NDA's commitment to development and good governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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