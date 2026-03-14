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Omar Abdullah Calls for End to 'Unjust' War on Iran

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has urged for the cessation of the 'unjust' war against Iran, emphasizing that leadership decisions should rest with the Iranian people. Highlighting the broader implications of Iran's conflict, he praised India's ability to transport fuel through the Strait of Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:58 IST
Omar Abdullah Calls for End to 'Unjust' War on Iran
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  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has voiced a strong call for the termination of the 'unjust' conflict imposed on Iran. Speaking on Saturday, Abdullah emphasized that the leadership in Iran should be determined by its own people, not by external forces like the US and Israel.

Highlighting the international significance of the issue, Abdullah pointed out that Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was recognized as a religious leader beyond national borders, impacting the entire Muslim community. He stressed that the conflict with Iran has implications far beyond its borders.

On a positive note, Abdullah welcomed India's opportunity to transport fuel through the Strait of Hormuz, noting its potential to aid in keeping fuel prices low. However, he reiterated that true benefits will be reaped when peace is achieved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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