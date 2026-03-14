Political Conspiracy Behind Bihar's Alleged LPG Shortage

In Bihar, allegations of a political conspiracy are intensifying following rumors of an LPG shortage in the state. Transport Minister Shrawon Kumar and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha claim these rumors are orchestrated to create unrest.

Amid public concern and reports of people flocking to LPG distribution outlets, Kumar assured that the state government has efficiently managed the situation. He emphasized that black marketeering and rumor-spreading culprits would face strict action, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warning against such malpractices.

District officials, including Sheohar's Pratibha Rani and Aurangabad's Abhilasha Sharma, confirmed sufficient LPG supplies, dismissing claims of scarcity. Temple operations involving large-scale Naivedyam laddu production also report no LPG shortages, with contingency plans ready if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)