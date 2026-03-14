Stalin Urges Modi for Higher Rice Procurement Target amid Record Harvest
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to double the state's rice procurement target from 16 lakh metric tonnes to 32 lakh metric tonnes for the 2025-26 Kharif Marketing Season, citing a historic production increase. Stalin emphasized the need for revised targets to ensure timely payments to farmers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 21:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revise the state's rice procurement target amid a historic surge in production.
Stalin highlighted the impact of timely dam operations, improved crop practices, and favorable climate on the increased output.
He stressed the necessity for increased procurement to facilitate continued purchases and ensure farmers receive timely payments.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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