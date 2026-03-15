Left Menu

Controversy Brews: Allegations Against BJD's Rajya Sabha Candidate

The BJP in Odisha has accused BJD's Rajya Sabha candidate, Santrupt Misra, of not disclosing his association with the Biju Naveen Inspirational Foundation in his election affidavit. The BJP claims this omission could lead to Misra's election being challenged. The BJD denies any wrongdoing, labeling the accusations as false.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-03-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 16:37 IST
Controversy Brews: Allegations Against BJD's Rajya Sabha Candidate
Santrupt Misra
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP in Odisha has raised serious allegations against the BJD's official Rajya Sabha candidate, Santrupt Misra. The party claims that Misra failed to disclose his involvement with the Biju Naveen Inspirational Foundation in his election affidavit.

According to Odisha BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal, Misra has deliberately concealed this association, which could result in significant legal challenges. Biswal emphasized that election candidates must reveal all pertinent details, including affiliations with NGOs, under existing election laws.

In response, the BJD has dismissed these allegations as baseless, labeling them as a desperate attempt by the BJP to create a false narrative ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty and BJD MLA Goutam Buddha Das have both defended Misra, asserting there's no wrongdoing involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026