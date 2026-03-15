Controversy Brews: Allegations Against BJD's Rajya Sabha Candidate
The BJP in Odisha has accused BJD's Rajya Sabha candidate, Santrupt Misra, of not disclosing his association with the Biju Naveen Inspirational Foundation in his election affidavit. The BJP claims this omission could lead to Misra's election being challenged. The BJD denies any wrongdoing, labeling the accusations as false.
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The BJP in Odisha has raised serious allegations against the BJD's official Rajya Sabha candidate, Santrupt Misra. The party claims that Misra failed to disclose his involvement with the Biju Naveen Inspirational Foundation in his election affidavit.
According to Odisha BJP spokesperson Anil Biswal, Misra has deliberately concealed this association, which could result in significant legal challenges. Biswal emphasized that election candidates must reveal all pertinent details, including affiliations with NGOs, under existing election laws.
In response, the BJD has dismissed these allegations as baseless, labeling them as a desperate attempt by the BJP to create a false narrative ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty and BJD MLA Goutam Buddha Das have both defended Misra, asserting there's no wrongdoing involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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