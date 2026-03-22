Tensions Escalate: Middle East on the Brink

Tensions in the Middle East have escalated further with President Donald Trump threatening to decimate Iran's power infrastructure should Tehran fail to fully open the strategic Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. The audacious move prompted Iran to vow retaliatory strikes on US and Israeli assets.

On the ground, Iranian missiles battered southern Israeli communities over the weekend, injuring dozens in assaults near Israel's major nuclear research facility, underscoring the conflict's dangerous trajectory at the start of its fourth week.

Compounding the regional unrest, a helicopter crash off Qatar's coast claimed six lives, Sri Lanka hiked fuel prices by 25% due to oil supply disruptions, and Saudi Arabia intercepted multiple aerial threats. The consequences of the turmoil continue to ripple globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)