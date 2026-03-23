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Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Stance on West Asia Crisis

Congress attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not condemning US-Israeli actions against Iran in his Lok Sabha address on the West Asia crisis. They criticized his self-congratulatory tone and demanded parliamentary discussion. PM Modi emphasized dialogue for conflict resolution and reassured food and fuel security despite challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 18:59 IST
Congress Criticizes PM Modi's Stance on West Asia Crisis
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party has launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his Lok Sabha address on the ongoing West Asia crisis. They expressed disappointment over his failure to condemn US-Israeli actions against Iran while accusing him of self-boasting and evading responsibility.

In response, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh labeled the Prime Minister's speech as a 'master class in cowardice' and demanded an open parliamentary discussion on the matter. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Modi for his lack of new proposals regarding the crisis.

Despite criticism, PM Modi called for diplomacy and dialogue to resolve the conflict and assured the nation of security in food and fuel supplies. He urged for united efforts in tackling misinformation, hoarding, and black-marketing during these challenging times.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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