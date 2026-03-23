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Assam's Rainy Rally: Sarma Leads Jan Ashirwad Yatra

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma began the second leg of the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' amidst heavy rain, starting from Jalukbari in Guwahati. The rally is part of the BJP’s efforts to engage with the public and prepare for upcoming elections. The campaign will traverse various regions over four days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:09 IST
Assam's Rainy Rally: Sarma Leads Jan Ashirwad Yatra
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched the second phase of the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Jalukbari, his assembly constituency. Despite relentless rain, supporters joined Sarma, who rejected an umbrella and engaged with the crowd under the stormy skies.

The rally, starting at Atal Udyan Park, made its way through various locations in western Guwahati. The journey is part of a strategic plan to disseminate the BJP's vision and achievements as the state approaches assembly elections.

Set to occur over four days, the yatra will cover multiple regions to bolster support ahead of polling. Notable party figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, are expected to join the campaign towards the end of the month.

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