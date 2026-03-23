Pradyot Debbarma Stands Firm: No Alliance Without Triprasa Accord Fulfillment

Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Debbarma has firmly stated that his party will not enter into a coalition for the upcoming Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections unless there is a commitment to fulfilling the Triprasa Accord.

Debbarma's declaration comes on the heels of Tipra Motha MLA Ranjit Debbarma announcing that alliance talks with the BJP were underway. However, Pradyot reiterated his dedication to his community through social media, emphasizing that power and prosperity may lie elsewhere, but he has the grassroots support of the Tiprasa people.

Scheduled for April 12, with results on April 17, the elections are more than just a political rivalry for Debbarma; they are a movement for socio-economic and linguistic advancement. As the leader of a party in power within the tribal council, he calls on tribal citizens to unite and assert their strength.