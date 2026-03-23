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US-Iran Diplomatic Overture: A New Beginning?

US President Donald Trump claims that negotiations are underway with a respected Iranian leader, facilitated by US envoys. While avoiding direct talks with the Supreme Leader, Trump suggests a potential deal involving Iran's enriched uranium to address nuclear tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:37 IST
US-Iran Diplomatic Overture: A New Beginning?
Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump announced potential diplomatic progress with Iran, stating that discussions are being held with an esteemed Iranian representative. Ensuring high-level involvement, Trump's Middle East special envoy, Steve Witkoff, alongside his son-in-law and advisor Jared Kushner, engaged in talks that extended into Sunday evening with plans to continue.

Amidst speculation about Iran's nuclear ambitions, Trump pointedly noted that US negotiations have not included Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, but emphasized a desire for a transformative agreement. According to Trump, such a deal could involve Iran relinquishing its enriched uranium, a linchpin in its controversial nuclear program.

The President underscored the significance of the ongoing talks without disclosing the identity of Tehran's representative. The pursuit of a peaceful resolution reflects Washington's broader strategy to mitigate nuclear proliferation risks and stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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