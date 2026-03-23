PM Modi: India's Longest-Serving Government Head

On Monday, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha MP Indra Hang Subba commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest-serving government leader, surpassing 8,931 consecutive days in office since 2001.

During the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Subba attributed this achievement to Modi's efforts in economic empowerment, women's rights, and nationwide infrastructure upgrades, with a special mention of developments in the Northeast, like Sikkim's Pakyong Airport.

Subba applauded initiatives like the creation of 81,000 km of rural roads and the distribution of 57 crore MUDRA loans, projecting Modi's 2047 vision of a self-reliant India.

(With inputs from agencies.)