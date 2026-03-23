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PM Modi: India's Longest-Serving Government Head

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha MP Indra Hang Subba lauded PM Narendra Modi's historic milestone as India's longest-serving head of government. Subba praised Modi's transformative impacts on economic empowerment, women's rights, and infrastructure while highlighting his vision for Northeast India's development during a session in the Lok Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:36 IST
PM Modi: India's Longest-Serving Government Head
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  • India

On Monday, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha MP Indra Hang Subba commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest-serving government leader, surpassing 8,931 consecutive days in office since 2001.

During the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Subba attributed this achievement to Modi's efforts in economic empowerment, women's rights, and nationwide infrastructure upgrades, with a special mention of developments in the Northeast, like Sikkim's Pakyong Airport.

Subba applauded initiatives like the creation of 81,000 km of rural roads and the distribution of 57 crore MUDRA loans, projecting Modi's 2047 vision of a self-reliant India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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