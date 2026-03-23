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Telangana's Spiraling Liquor Revenue Sparks Political Clash

Telangana's Prohibition and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao criticized the opposition BRS in a budget discussion, blaming them for the state's rising liquor consumption. Rao stated the excise revenue increased significantly under BRS’s rule, questioning their criticism of the current excise policy while also highlighting fiscal restraint by the current Congress government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:24 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:24 IST
Telangana's Spiraling Liquor Revenue Sparks Political Clash
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce budget debate, Telangana Prohibition and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao accused the opposition BRS of exacerbating the state's liquor consumption crisis. He challenged their moral authority to criticize the current excise policies.

Highlighting fiscal restraint, Rao noted that while under the previous BRS regime, the excise department's revenue skyrocketed from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 35,000 crore, suggesting the BRS was responsible for incentivizing alcohol sales. Furthermore, he pointed out that the current Congress government has maintained tax levels without raising them.

The minister also cited the success of the new liquor policy, accruing Rs 2,800 crore from non-refundable application fees. He contrasted this with the state's escalating debt, alleging that under BRS, total borrowing ballooned, casting doubt on their fiscal management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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