Telangana's Spiraling Liquor Revenue Sparks Political Clash

In a fierce budget debate, Telangana Prohibition and Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao accused the opposition BRS of exacerbating the state's liquor consumption crisis. He challenged their moral authority to criticize the current excise policies.

Highlighting fiscal restraint, Rao noted that while under the previous BRS regime, the excise department's revenue skyrocketed from Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 35,000 crore, suggesting the BRS was responsible for incentivizing alcohol sales. Furthermore, he pointed out that the current Congress government has maintained tax levels without raising them.

The minister also cited the success of the new liquor policy, accruing Rs 2,800 crore from non-refundable application fees. He contrasted this with the state's escalating debt, alleging that under BRS, total borrowing ballooned, casting doubt on their fiscal management.

(With inputs from agencies.)