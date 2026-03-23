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Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf: A Relentless Political Force in Iran

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Iran's parliament speaker and former Revolutionary Guards commander, emerges as a key player as Israeli and U.S. forces target Iran's leadership. Known for both hardline stances and pragmatic modernism, Qalibaf negotiates discreetly with the U.S., vowing retaliation against their recent attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:49 IST
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf: A Relentless Political Force in Iran

In the wake of intensified Israeli and U.S. military actions, Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, is playing an increasingly pivotal role. As many prominent Iranian figures are targeted, Qalibaf's leadership and negotiating skills become crucial in navigating the growing conflict.

Qalibaf, a former Revolutionary Guards commander and the current link among Iran's political, security, and clerical elites, has risen as a central figure following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He remains vocal against Israel and the U.S., pledging serious retaliation for their actions.

Despite his hardliner reputation, Qalibaf balances his image with a modern and pragmatic approach, seen during his 2005 presidential candidacy. His ongoing talks with the U.S., although denied in certain reports, underscore his evolving role within the tumultuous political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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