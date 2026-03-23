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Puducherry's Political Battleground: A Record Nomination

In Puducherry, a record 445 candidates have filed nominations for the upcoming assembly elections on April 9. Major parties, including AINRC, BJP, Congress, and DMK, have finalized candidates and alliances, with key leaders like Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Puducherry BJP President V P Ramalingam contesting important constituencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 23-03-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 22:51 IST
Puducherry's Political Battleground: A Record Nomination
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The Union Territory of Puducherry is set for a heated political contest as 445 candidates have filed nominations for 30 assembly seats in the upcoming elections scheduled for April 9.

The nomination process, which commenced on March 16 and concluded today, saw various major political players staking their claim in the electoral battle. The AINRC leads the NDA coalition with 16 candidates, complemented by its ally BJP contesting 10 seats. The AIADMK and Latchia Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) have fielded two candidates each.

Prominent figures such as Chief Minister and AINRC founder N Rangasamy, AIADMK leader A Anbalagan, and Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam are among those in the fray. This election is also marked by the Congress and DMK's strategic seat allocation and the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam's decision to contest solo, foreshadowing intense competition in several constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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