Puducherry's Political Battleground: A Record Nomination

The Union Territory of Puducherry is set for a heated political contest as 445 candidates have filed nominations for 30 assembly seats in the upcoming elections scheduled for April 9.

The nomination process, which commenced on March 16 and concluded today, saw various major political players staking their claim in the electoral battle. The AINRC leads the NDA coalition with 16 candidates, complemented by its ally BJP contesting 10 seats. The AIADMK and Latchia Jananayaga Katchi (LJK) have fielded two candidates each.

Prominent figures such as Chief Minister and AINRC founder N Rangasamy, AIADMK leader A Anbalagan, and Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam are among those in the fray. This election is also marked by the Congress and DMK's strategic seat allocation and the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam's decision to contest solo, foreshadowing intense competition in several constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)