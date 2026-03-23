Iran-US Diplomatic Drama: Denial of Negotiations
Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, refuted claims of negotiations with the US, labeling such news as fake aimed at manipulating markets. His statement followed US President Trump's assertion of Iran's eagerness for a deal, sparking international attention.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:43 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a recent development, Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, has denied any ongoing negotiations with the United States. His statement came in response to claims made by US President Donald Trump.
Qalibaf accused some media outlets of spreading fake news intended to manipulate global financial and oil markets. He asserted that the misinformation is a tactic by the US and Israel to navigate their own difficulties.
The denial was posted on the social media platform X, counteracting Trump's remarks about Iran's alleged willingness to strike a deal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- US
- negotiations
- Trump
- Qalibaf
- deal
- oil markets
- financial markets
- Israel
- diplomacy
ALSO READ
Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf: A Relentless Political Force in Iran
Gangster Threat Unveiled: Gym Owner's Ordeal
Saudi Arabia and Kuwait Energize Multibillion-Dollar Deals
Trump says if a deal is reached with Iran, US will move to take Iran's enriched uranium critical to nuclear program, reports AP.
U.S.-Iran Deal on the Horizon: Trump Signals Imminent Agreement