Iran-US Diplomatic Drama: Denial of Negotiations

In a recent development, Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, has denied any ongoing negotiations with the United States. His statement came in response to claims made by US President Donald Trump.

Qalibaf accused some media outlets of spreading fake news intended to manipulate global financial and oil markets. He asserted that the misinformation is a tactic by the US and Israel to navigate their own difficulties.

The denial was posted on the social media platform X, counteracting Trump's remarks about Iran's alleged willingness to strike a deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)