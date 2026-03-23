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Iran-US Diplomatic Drama: Denial of Negotiations

Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, refuted claims of negotiations with the US, labeling such news as fake aimed at manipulating markets. His statement followed US President Trump's assertion of Iran's eagerness for a deal, sparking international attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 23-03-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 21:43 IST
Iran-US Diplomatic Drama: Denial of Negotiations
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  • United Arab Emirates

In a recent development, Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, has denied any ongoing negotiations with the United States. His statement came in response to claims made by US President Donald Trump.

Qalibaf accused some media outlets of spreading fake news intended to manipulate global financial and oil markets. He asserted that the misinformation is a tactic by the US and Israel to navigate their own difficulties.

The denial was posted on the social media platform X, counteracting Trump's remarks about Iran's alleged willingness to strike a deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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