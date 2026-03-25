Denmark's Political Crossroads: Stalemate in a Shifting World

Denmark faced political uncertainty following an inconclusive election. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's Social Democrats lost ground, with no clear winner in the parliament. The vote highlighted domestic issues, relegating the Greenland crisis to the background.

Lars Lokke Rasmussen, a former prime minister, now holds the balance of power with his centrist Moderates. He urged rival parties to seek common ground, warning that internal division could hinder Denmark's response to global challenges.

Despite setbacks, Frederiksen expressed readiness to continue, underscoring her government's handling of international and domestic issues. The Social Democrats remain Denmark's largest party, yet their reduced support reflects broader electoral trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)