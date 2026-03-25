UDF's Path to Power: Kurien's Forecast for Kerala's Future

Senior Congress leader P J Kurien expressed confidence on Wednesday that the United Democratic Front (UDF) will regain power in Kerala following the April 9 Assembly elections.

At a UDF convention in Thiruvalla, Kurien announced that former minister Ramesh Chennithala is poised to become the next Chief Minister, though he acknowledged that the party's high command will make the ultimate decision.

This statement was made in the presence of Chennithala and comes amid clarifications by senior leaders that leadership roles will be determined post-election by party authorities.