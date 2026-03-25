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UDF's Path to Power: Kurien's Forecast for Kerala's Future

Senior Congress leader P J Kurien predicted the return of the UDF to power in Kerala after the April 9 Assembly elections and expressed confidence that Ramesh Chennithala would become the Chief Minister, though final decisions rest with the party's high command.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:59 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:59 IST
UDF's Path to Power: Kurien's Forecast for Kerala's Future
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader P J Kurien expressed confidence on Wednesday that the United Democratic Front (UDF) will regain power in Kerala following the April 9 Assembly elections.

At a UDF convention in Thiruvalla, Kurien announced that former minister Ramesh Chennithala is poised to become the next Chief Minister, though he acknowledged that the party's high command will make the ultimate decision.

This statement was made in the presence of Chennithala and comes amid clarifications by senior leaders that leadership roles will be determined post-election by party authorities.

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