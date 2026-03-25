AIMIM and AJUP Join Forces for Change in Bengal

In a significant political development, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has announced a strategic alliance with Humayun Kabir's AJUP in West Bengal. The announcement was made during a press conference in Kolkata, with a strong focus on minority development and countering the exploitation of the state's weaker sections.

Owaisi's visit to Kolkata underscores his party's commitment to providing an alternative political solution for the people of Bengal, who he claims are currently suffocated by the existing political landscape. The partnership aims to address longstanding issues in the state, ahead of the critical elections next month.

The move highlights AIMIM's strategy to broaden its influence in West Bengal, catering particularly to minority communities. Owaisi emphasized that this alliance is pivotal for achieving substantial development in these underrepresented segments, marking it a crucial step in the state's political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)