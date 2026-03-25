Political Synergy: Kabir and Owaisi Unite for West Bengal Elections

In a decisive move ahead of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly elections, Humayun Kabir, founder of the Janata Unnayan Party (JUP), has reinforced his political alliance with Asaduddin Owaisi, President of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM). Kabir has expressed deep admiration for Owaisi, referring to him as his 'elder brother' and highlighting the critical strategic partnership they share for the forthcoming campaign.

During a press conference, Kabir emphasized the unity that will guide their electoral operations. He stated, 'I joined this alliance by considering him [Owaisi] as my elder brother and by following his advice in these elections.' Kabir outlined the seats strategy, devised in consultation with Owaisi, stressing the finality of their decisions and their commitment to a joint front.

The two leaders have organized a series of 20 rallies across West Bengal, with the first event scheduled for April 1st in Behrampur. Both Kabir and Owaisi are expected to address large crowds, with Kabir eager for Owaisi's active participation. The rallies will target key constituencies, expanding their efforts across the region, aiming to solidify their political foothold in anticipation of the elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)