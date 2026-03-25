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Tragic Discovery: Teen Found Dead in New Usmanpur Park

A 17-year-old boy named Zaid was discovered dead in a park in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur area. Local police received a tip and found the body at DDA Park. An investigation has commenced with a case registered under murder charges as the police work to identify suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:42 IST
Tragic Discovery: Teen Found Dead in New Usmanpur Park
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  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy was found dead early Wednesday in a park in New Usmanpur, northeast Delhi, authorities confirmed. The youth, identified as Zaid, was a local resident.

Police received a call about a body in the park, prompting an immediate response from the New Usmanpur police station. When officers arrived at the DDA Park near JPC Hospital, they found Zaid deceased. Crime and forensic teams collected evidence from the site, stated a senior police official.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. Authorities have registered a murder case under Section 103(1) and formed multiple teams to locate those responsible as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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