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Tragic Homecoming: A Family's Loss in Riyadh

Ravi Gopal, a 26-year-old Indian driver, tragically lost his life in a missile attack in Riyadh. His remains were returned to his village in Uttar Pradesh, where his family, seeking compensation, prepared for his cremation. The Indian government facilitated the repatriation amidst expressions of condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:24 IST
Tragic Homecoming: A Family's Loss in Riyadh
  • Country:
  • India

The body of Ravi Gopal, a 26-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, tragically killed in Riyadh's missile attack, has been repatriated to India. Family members began funeral preparations as they seek compensation.

Gopal, employed as a driver in a Riyadh factory, was killed on March 18. Reports indicate he died following a missile strike, with his remains later arriving in Lucknow.

Indian authorities and the Riyadh embassy coordinated efforts to return Gopal's body while his family, left destitute, received condolences from the Ministry of External Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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