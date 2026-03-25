Tragic Homecoming: A Family's Loss in Riyadh

The body of Ravi Gopal, a 26-year-old from Uttar Pradesh, tragically killed in Riyadh's missile attack, has been repatriated to India. Family members began funeral preparations as they seek compensation.

Gopal, employed as a driver in a Riyadh factory, was killed on March 18. Reports indicate he died following a missile strike, with his remains later arriving in Lucknow.

Indian authorities and the Riyadh embassy coordinated efforts to return Gopal's body while his family, left destitute, received condolences from the Ministry of External Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)