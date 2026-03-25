Turkey Bridges Conflict: Mediating Peace Between Iran and the U.S.

Turkey is assuming a critical role in mediating tensions between Iran and the United States, with the aim of promoting de-escalation and direct negotiations. Harun Armagan, vice chair of foreign affairs for President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party, disclosed Turkey's involvement in facilitating these diplomatic exchanges.

While specific details of the communicated messages remain undisclosed, Armagan highlighted the broader regional implications, including involvement with Gulf nations impacted by the ongoing conflict. Despite Iran's military denying U.S. claims of negotiations, Turkey continues to advocate for peace.

NATO member Turkey, which previously sought to mediate talks before hostilities commenced, has reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire. President Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan are prominently involved in diplomatic engagements, emphasizing Turkey's commitment to leveraging its resources to foster stability.