Crisis at Bushehr: Rosatom Evacuates Personnel Amid Escalating Tensions

The escalating crisis at Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant has prompted urgent action from Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear corporation. Speaking on Wednesday, Rosatom's head, Alexei Likhachev, disclosed that a projectile had hit the premises, intensifying the already volatile situation.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed receiving notification of the incident, which occurred around 1800 GMT on Tuesday. Although the attack resulted in no casualties, it struck an area close to an operational power unit.

In response, Rosatom has initiated the third phase of personnel evacuation, with a group departing by road towards the Iranian-Armenian border on Wednesday morning and two more scheduled to leave shortly. To ensure safety, the staff at the plant is being temporarily reduced to a minimum.

(With inputs from agencies.)