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Assam's Tea Garden Workers: A Decisive Force in Upcoming Assembly Elections

Assam's tea garden workers, pivotal to upcoming state assembly elections, demand wage hikes amid rising costs. Key issues include stagnant pay, inadequate facilities, and harsh conditions. Their substantial voter base will significantly influence the election outcome, as parties vie for their support amidst inflation and livelihood challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 13:54 IST
Assam's Tea Garden Workers: A Decisive Force in Upcoming Assembly Elections
Women workers pluck tea leaves at a tea garden in Dibrugarh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Tea garden workers in Assam, a substantial voter demographic, are set to significantly influence the forthcoming state Assembly elections, with their livelihood concerns emerging as a key electoral issue.

In the tea estates of Upper Assam, workers cite inadequate daily wages and rising living costs as major concerns. Despite harsh working conditions, wages have stagnated at around Rs 250, insufficient for household expenses. Deepanjali Manki, a tea garden laborer, describes the difficulty of working under harsh weather conditions and demands wage increases proportional to inflation.

Women workers particularly highlight excessive workload and lack of basic facilities, while Danish Khadiya, a supervisor, notes the strain of rising educational expenses and inconsistent access to rations. Acharya Sahu, leading a workers' union, stresses the need for better wages and infrastructure and applauds recent government land rights initiatives. With key elections approaching, parties are focusing on development in labor areas to secure this critical vote base.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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