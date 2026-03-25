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Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Delivery Executive's Odd Behavior

A viral video showing an e-commerce delivery executive seemingly disoriented and stationary for two hours in Chandigarh's Sector 33 created a buzz online. The authenticity of the video remains unverified, while police detained a man without confirming intoxication or wrongdoing. The incident continues to draw attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-03-2026 23:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 23:15 IST
Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Delivery Executive's Odd Behavior
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  • India

An unverified video has emerged on social media, capturing an e-commerce delivery executive appearing in a bewildered state as he remained motionless for approximately two hours in a residential area.

According to reports, an Instagram user suggested the footage was from Chandigarh's Sector 33, captured on a Tuesday. The brief video became widely discussed on social media, depicting the delivery agent with a delivery bag on his shoulders, standing awkwardly behind a car, a bidi clutched in his mouth.

On Wednesday, Sector 34 Police Station's Inspector Satinder reported that while details about the video are unknown, a 27-year-old man was detained in the area but later released on bail. No confirmed evidence of intoxication or a complaint from the local community has emerged thus far.

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