Viral Video Sparks Controversy Over Delivery Executive's Odd Behavior

An unverified video has emerged on social media, capturing an e-commerce delivery executive appearing in a bewildered state as he remained motionless for approximately two hours in a residential area.

According to reports, an Instagram user suggested the footage was from Chandigarh's Sector 33, captured on a Tuesday. The brief video became widely discussed on social media, depicting the delivery agent with a delivery bag on his shoulders, standing awkwardly behind a car, a bidi clutched in his mouth.

On Wednesday, Sector 34 Police Station's Inspector Satinder reported that while details about the video are unknown, a 27-year-old man was detained in the area but later released on bail. No confirmed evidence of intoxication or a complaint from the local community has emerged thus far.