Thunderstorm Alert in Arunachal Pradesh
The India Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms with lightning from March 26-29 across Arunachal Pradesh. Residents are advised to remain cautious, particularly in hilly areas, as gusty winds and heavy rainfall might cause disruptions. Expect winds at 30-40 kmph, with potential localized impact.
- Country:
- India
The India Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for Arunachal Pradesh, forecasting thunderstorms and lightning from March 26 to 29. Residents are advised to prepare for potentially severe weather conditions.
The department predicts heavy rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph in isolated areas of the state, particularly on March 27 and 28. This may lead to localized disruptions and concerns for those in vulnerable regions.
Authorities urge caution during these periods of inclement weather, especially in hilly areas. With the potential for severe storms, residents should remain alert and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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