Thunderstorm Alert in Arunachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for Arunachal Pradesh, forecasting thunderstorms and lightning from March 26 to 29. Residents are advised to prepare for potentially severe weather conditions.

The department predicts heavy rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph in isolated areas of the state, particularly on March 27 and 28. This may lead to localized disruptions and concerns for those in vulnerable regions.

Authorities urge caution during these periods of inclement weather, especially in hilly areas. With the potential for severe storms, residents should remain alert and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)