Left Menu

Thunderstorm Alert in Arunachal Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms with lightning from March 26-29 across Arunachal Pradesh. Residents are advised to remain cautious, particularly in hilly areas, as gusty winds and heavy rainfall might cause disruptions. Expect winds at 30-40 kmph, with potential localized impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:41 IST
Thunderstorm Alert in Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The India Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for Arunachal Pradesh, forecasting thunderstorms and lightning from March 26 to 29. Residents are advised to prepare for potentially severe weather conditions.

The department predicts heavy rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph in isolated areas of the state, particularly on March 27 and 28. This may lead to localized disruptions and concerns for those in vulnerable regions.

Authorities urge caution during these periods of inclement weather, especially in hilly areas. With the potential for severe storms, residents should remain alert and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026