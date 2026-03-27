Ceigall Infra Secures Rs 603 Crore NHAI Project for Punjab Spur Road

Ceigall Infra Projects Pvt Ltd has clinched a noteworthy Rs 603 crore contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the development of a six-lane access-controlled spur road in Punjab.

The extensive project involves the construction of a 10.300-km road starting from a junction on the NH-205A Ambala Chandigarh section and extending to the Zirakpur Bypass.

This significant venture, under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), reaffirms Ceigall India's standing in highway development. With an 18-month construction phase and a 15-year operation and maintenance period, the project further solidifies NHAI's trust in Ceigall's capabilities. Chairman and Managing Director Ramneek Sehgal highlighted the importance of this achievement for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)