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Ceigall Infra Secures Rs 603 Crore NHAI Project for Punjab Spur Road

Ceigall Infra Projects Pvt Ltd has been awarded a Rs 603 crore contract by NHAI for constructing a six-lane spur road in Punjab. The project spans 10.300 km and will execute on a Hybrid Annuity Mode, reinforcing Ceigall India's prominence in highway development over an 18-month construction and 15-year maintenance period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:18 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:18 IST
Ceigall Infra Secures Rs 603 Crore NHAI Project for Punjab Spur Road
  • Country:
  • India

Ceigall Infra Projects Pvt Ltd has clinched a noteworthy Rs 603 crore contract from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the development of a six-lane access-controlled spur road in Punjab.

The extensive project involves the construction of a 10.300-km road starting from a junction on the NH-205A Ambala Chandigarh section and extending to the Zirakpur Bypass.

This significant venture, under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), reaffirms Ceigall India's standing in highway development. With an 18-month construction phase and a 15-year operation and maintenance period, the project further solidifies NHAI's trust in Ceigall's capabilities. Chairman and Managing Director Ramneek Sehgal highlighted the importance of this achievement for the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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