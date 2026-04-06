Historic Women’s Reservation Act: A New Era of Empowerment

The Women's Reservation Act amendments mark a historic step towards gender equality in India, according to BJP leader Darakshan Andrabi. The legislation aims to reserve 33% of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, potentially becoming a reality by 2029.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a campaign in Kerala, announced the extension of the Budget session to facilitate the necessary legal amendments. With these changes, the number of Lok Sabha seats will increase from 543 to 816, making room for enhanced female representation in Indian politics.

Darakshan Andrabi emphasized the significance of this reform, crediting Modi's leadership for bringing about what couldn't be achieved in seventy years. Additionally, the BJP is fortified in Jammu and Kashmir, with significant development under Modi's administration, as noted by party spokesperson Altaf Thakur.

(With inputs from agencies.)