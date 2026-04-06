Vasundhara Raje Advocates Rewarding Loyal Party Workers
Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje emphasizes the importance of rewarding loyal BJP workers over opportunists. During the party's foundation day, she stresses honoring those committed to the core ideology. Raje credits party stalwarts for strengthening the organization and highlights Prime Minister Modi's role in its expansion.
- Country:
- India
In a striking address at the BJP's foundation day event, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje called for political appointments to be granted to loyal party workers and not opportunists. Speaking at the state BJP office, she emphasized the importance of honoring those dedicated to the party's core values.
Raje pointed out the party's dynamic 46-year journey, marked by numerous leaders coming and going. She highlighted the significance of rewarding workers who exhibit commitment, dedication, and contribution to the organization's growth. 'Those rooted in the party's ideology deserve recognition, not opportunists,' she stated.
Her speech paid tribute to BJP stalwarts including Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, Vijaya Raje Scindia, and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat for their roles in strengthening the party. Raje also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in expanding the party's reach.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Clash of the Titans: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals Claim Thrilling Victory in IPL Showdown
Rajasthan Royals' Batting Fireworks Shine in High-Scoring IPL Clash
Tushar Deshpande's Heroics Seal Thrilling IPL Win for Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Giants by six runs in IPL match in Ahmedabad.