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Vasundhara Raje Advocates Rewarding Loyal Party Workers

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje emphasizes the importance of rewarding loyal BJP workers over opportunists. During the party's foundation day, she stresses honoring those committed to the core ideology. Raje credits party stalwarts for strengthening the organization and highlights Prime Minister Modi's role in its expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-04-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 16:03 IST
Vasundhara Raje Advocates Rewarding Loyal Party Workers
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking address at the BJP's foundation day event, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje called for political appointments to be granted to loyal party workers and not opportunists. Speaking at the state BJP office, she emphasized the importance of honoring those dedicated to the party's core values.

Raje pointed out the party's dynamic 46-year journey, marked by numerous leaders coming and going. She highlighted the significance of rewarding workers who exhibit commitment, dedication, and contribution to the organization's growth. 'Those rooted in the party's ideology deserve recognition, not opportunists,' she stated.

Her speech paid tribute to BJP stalwarts including Syama Prasad Mukherjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, Vijaya Raje Scindia, and Bhairon Singh Shekhawat for their roles in strengthening the party. Raje also acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in expanding the party's reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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