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Punjab BJP Vows Unyielding Resolve Amid Rising Popularity and Challenges

Sunil Jakhar, BJP's Punjab chief, condemned a recent attack on the party office. He emphasized BJP's commitment to progress, addressing issues like drugs and gangsterism. Jakhar vowed that the party would fulfill its promises if elected. He criticized the ineffective state government and highlighted perceived leadership lapses in the Punjab Police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 20:03 IST
Punjab BJP Vows Unyielding Resolve Amid Rising Popularity and Challenges
Sunil Jakhar
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab unit chief of the BJP, Sunil Jakhar, labeled the recent attack on the party's office as a 'cowardly' act by those threatened by its growing appeal. During the 47th foundation day event at the state headquarters, he stressed that these actions would not deter the BJP's mission to forge a 'new Punjab'.

Joined by national general secretary Tarun Chugh and others, Jakhar affirmed the party's dedication to ensuring governance benefits reach every citizen. Drawing inspiration from PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP envisions tackling challenges like drugs and gangsterism, which instill fear in families statewide, despite the current government's inadequacies.

Jakhar criticized the Congress for kneeling to the AAP administration and condemned the ineffective crop insurance scheme, despite significant disaster relief funds remaining unused. Targeting CM Bhagwant Mann, he questioned persisted procurement practices underlined by past corruption investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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