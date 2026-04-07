Critical Stage in Peace Efforts: Pakistan's Role in US-Iran Conflict
Pakistan is playing a pivotal role in mediating peace efforts between the US and Iran and is approaching a critical stage. Iran emphasizes that any peace agreement must include guarantees against future aggression. There are circulating reports of various proposals but no detailed confirmations yet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:35 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's mediation efforts to resolve the US-Iran conflict are entering a crucial phase, according to Iran's ambassador to Islamabad, Reza Amiri Moghadam.
The envoy acknowledged Pakistan's positive contributions, amid ongoing reports of a proposed ceasefire followed by detailed talks to achieve lasting peace.
Iran continues to emphasize the necessity for guarantees in any ceasefire while maintaining that lasting peace requires a comprehensive resolution of underlying issues.
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