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Critical Stage in Peace Efforts: Pakistan's Role in US-Iran Conflict

Pakistan is playing a pivotal role in mediating peace efforts between the US and Iran and is approaching a critical stage. Iran emphasizes that any peace agreement must include guarantees against future aggression. There are circulating reports of various proposals but no detailed confirmations yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 07-04-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 16:35 IST
Critical Stage in Peace Efforts: Pakistan's Role in US-Iran Conflict
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's mediation efforts to resolve the US-Iran conflict are entering a crucial phase, according to Iran's ambassador to Islamabad, Reza Amiri Moghadam.

The envoy acknowledged Pakistan's positive contributions, amid ongoing reports of a proposed ceasefire followed by detailed talks to achieve lasting peace.

Iran continues to emphasize the necessity for guarantees in any ceasefire while maintaining that lasting peace requires a comprehensive resolution of underlying issues.

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