Jagan Reddy Proposes MAVIGUN: A Cost-effective Capital Solution
YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has proposed MAVIGUN as an affordable capital alternative to Amaravati, criticizing the NDA government's expensive projects. He alleges inflated costs and unfulfilled welfare promises under the NDA coalition. Jagan plans a padayatra to highlight governance failures and rally public support.
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In a move to seek a cost-effective solution for Andhra Pradesh's capital, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy advocated for MAVIGUN as an economical alternative to Amaravati. He criticized the TDP-led NDA government for promoting costly ventures and alleged that MAVIGUN could provide balanced regional growth at a significantly lower cost.
Jagan accused the government of inflating Amaravati's construction costs and lacking transparency, raising concerns about accountability. Furthermore, he criticized the NDA government for failing to address violence against women and for its massive borrowings without clear benefit to welfare schemes.
Announcing plans for a padayatra to expose alleged governance failures, Jagan asserted that his party would continue to stand with the people, aiming to amplify public dissatisfaction and advocate for a change in leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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