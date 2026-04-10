Global Diplomatic Diary: Key Political Events and Visits

The global diplomatic landscape is set for a busy period with numerous key political events scheduled for the coming weeks. High-ranking officials and leaders are expected to engage in a series of diplomatic visits and summits around the world. Among the highlights, Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will visit Beirut to affirm support for Lebanon's ongoing stability, while China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi concludes his visit to North Korea, a move signaling revitalized ties between the two nations.

In addition to these diplomatic endeavors, several nations will commemorate significant historical anniversaries and conduct critical elections. In Hungary, voters will participate in the Hungarian National Assembly Election, while Peru conducts multiple elections, including for its presidency. Additionally, the European Pulse Forum in Barcelona will host leading speakers discussing pressing European issues.

The international community will also focus on major summits and forums, such as the ASEAN Finance Ministers Meeting and the G20 finance ministers gathering in Washington, D.C. These forums are expected to concentrate on pressing global economic challenges, including post-pandemic recovery and financial stability.