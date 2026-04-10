Telangana Governor's Courtesy Visits to National Leaders

Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla paid courtesy visits to key national leaders on Friday. He met with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

This marks Governor Shukla's first meeting with the President and Prime Minister following his appointment on March 11. The meetings were aimed at maintaining a strong relationship with the nation's leadership.

The Governor used the opportunity to express his gratitude for being entrusted with the role, as noted in a media release from Lok Bhavan. These visits underscore the importance of collaboration between state and national leaders.