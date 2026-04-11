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U.S. and Iran Navigate Diplomatic Waters in Islamabad Amid Looming Tensions

Senior U.S. and Iranian leaders converged in Islamabad for high-stakes talks aimed at ending their six-week war. However, discussions face uncertainty as Iran demands commitments on Lebanon and sanctions. The talks, potentially the first direct dialogue since 2015, occur amidst U.S.-declared ceasefire and heightened regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 13:18 IST
U.S. and Iran Navigate Diplomatic Waters in Islamabad Amid Looming Tensions
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Senior U.S. and Iranian leaders gathered in Islamabad on Saturday as negotiations commence to resolve a six-week conflict. However, Tehran has cast doubt on the talks proceeding without preconditions concerning Lebanon and easing sanctions.

The U.S. delegation, led by Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by President Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, arrived on Saturday, while the Iranian team, spearheaded by Mohammed Baqer Qalibaf, arrived a day earlier. These discussions mark the highest-level engagement since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Tensions remain as the U.S. brokers a temporary ceasefire, yet complexities such as Iran's demands for new concessions about sanctions and control over the Strait of Hormuz persist. The talks unfold under tight security in Islamabad, with both regional and global implications for energy supply and political stability at stake.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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