Adityanath Reclaims History: Miyanpur Becomes Ravindra Nagar
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized Pakistan as a 'sinner' and announced that Miyanpur will be renamed Ravindra Nagar. He distributed land ownership certificates to displaced Hindu families and laid the foundation for projects worth ₹417 crore. He accused the Congress of denying rightful ownership to these families.
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- India
On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out at Pakistan, labeling it a 'sinner' likely to disintegrate further. Speaking in Miyanpur, he announced the village would be renamed Ravindra Nagar, aligning with efforts to restore cultural identity.
Adityanath distributed land ownership rights to over 1,000 Hindu families displaced from Bangladesh. He criticized previous Congress governments for neglecting the rights of these families while reiterating the BJP's commitment to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas.'
Additionally, the Chief Minister laid the foundation for 213 projects valued at ₹417 crore. He highlighted the historical and spiritual significance of Bengal, commemorating the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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