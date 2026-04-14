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ED Arrest of I-PAC Co-founder Vinesh Chandel Sparks Election Fairness Debate

I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and placed in 10-day custody, stirring concerns about electoral fairness ahead of West Bengal's assembly polls. The arrest, linked to a coal scam investigation, has sparked controversy involving major political figures and the integrity of the election process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 08:16 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 08:16 IST
ED Arrest of I-PAC Co-founder Vinesh Chandel Sparks Election Fairness Debate
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In a significant development just weeks before the West Bengal assembly polls, the Enforcement Directorate arrested I-PAC co-founder Vinesh Chandel. Officials reported that Chandel was taken into ED custody for ten days following his arrest in connection with a money laundering case tied to a coal scam in the state.

The actions of the federal probe agency have raised eyebrows, with political commentators questioning the timing of the arrest. Abhishek Banerjee, TMC's National General Secretary, expressed concerns over electoral fairness, terming the arrest as a disturbance to a level playing field for the upcoming elections.

The ED's operations included raids on several premises associated with I-PAC, sparking a heated political debate. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been involved, with accusations of obstructing the investigations as the ED seeks further insight into a coal pilferage scam linked to significant rupee transactions across various parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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