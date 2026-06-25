Sharad Pawar Assures NCP Unity Amidst Shiv Sena Split

Sharad Pawar, the veteran leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), expressed unwavering confidence in the cohesion and loyalty of his party, distinguishing it from the recent fractures within the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction. Speaking to journalists, Pawar emphasized that despite the split in Shiv Sena UBT, no such rift would occur among NCP MPs.

Pawar's remarks address swirling rumors suggesting a possible crossover of NCP members to the opposing Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). This speculation arises after a turbulent period for the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), which saw six of its MPs ally with the faction headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In a parallel development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant, together with MP Anil Desai, sought intervention from Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. They reiterated a request, urging the Speaker to consider their position before any official declarations, following the defection of six MPs who were welcomed by Shinde, who touted the move as a continuation of a strategy to realign the party with its foundational goals.